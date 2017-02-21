The Latest: NASCAR's Brian France warns field about blocking
Singer Jordan Sparks, left, and former NFL player LaDainian Tomlinson, right, pose with the Harley J. Earl trophy during a news conference before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Sparks is performing the National Anthem and Tomlinson is the honorary starter for the race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|2 hr
|Scooter
|3
|i hate kyle busch fan club (Sep '08)
|8 hr
|Kita1955
|62
|question about new format
|21 hr
|JimInOhio
|17
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|Sat
|LinkPharter
|4
|Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra...
|Sat
|MorePhart
|2
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|Sat
|SaidPhart
|26
|Christmas wish List. (Dec '10)
|Feb 23
|Obama who
|26
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC