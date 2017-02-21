The Latest: 50 years after win, Andretti back at Daytona
Mario Andretti is at Daytona as an honorary race official, 50 years after his victory in "The Great American Race." Andretti won the 1967 Daytona 500 and is one of only four drivers to win both the 500 and the prestigious Rolex 24 sports car race.
