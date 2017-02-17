The First Caution Of The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season: The Monster Energy Car
Well, that's a strange omen. At just 17 laps into the unofficial start of the newly renamed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, the first caution of the year was an ugly wreck by, oddly, the Monster Energy-sponsored race car of Kurt Busch.
