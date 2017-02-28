Texas Motor Speedway president blasts COTA for NASCAR talk | Formula Austin
Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage welcoming Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Scholtz Garten in 2014. They were in Austin for a fan meet and greet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you hear Kurt Busch on RadioActive yesterday?
|22 min
|Cale 11
|1
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|Tue
|MrTinkertrain24
|7
|Honest Question - Is today's format worse than ...
|Tue
|Cale 11
|5
|"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air"
|Mon
|Cale 11
|1
|question about new format
|Mon
|Hilton Head
|21
|Daytona 500 questions (Nov '07)
|Mon
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|33
|Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed
|Mon
|I know dats right
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC