Texas Motor Speedway Announces Track Repave, Re-Profiling
The reduced banking, which will decrease lap speeds and potentially open up additional passing opportunities in turns 1 and 2. Texas Motor Speedway began a major capital improvement project on Jan. 9 consisting of a complete repave, construction of an extensive drainage system and a re-profiling of the 1.5 -mi. oval configuration at the world-renowned motorsports facility that annually plays host to NASCAR and INDYCAR events.
