Suarez gets first run in Cup car at Phoenix
In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, Daniel Suarez poses for a photo with the NASCAR Cup Series race car he will drive this season during a news conference at Joe Gibbs Racing in Huntersville, N.C. SuA rez took to the track at Phoenix International Raceway for his first test run in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car on Tuesday, Jan. 31. AVONDALE, Ariz. - Daniel Suarez has driven a NASCAR Xfinity Series car to a championship and a rookie of the year award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|question about new format
|3 hr
|FYI
|5
|Drivers walking the company line
|Tue
|Cale 11
|1
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Mon
|FansPharts
|2
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Mon
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|3
|Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s greatest rival. (Oct '06)
|Jan 28
|Paul
|49
|Carl Edwards to retire
|Jan 19
|FYI
|13
|exhaust
|Jan 18
|Cale 11
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC