Suarez among those to be honored in NASCAR Diversity Awards

Read more: NASCAR Winston Cup Scene

From Daniel SuA rez's historic NASCAR XFINITY Series championship to the efforts from NASCAR tracks, teams, sponsors and partners, the last year represented tremendous progress in the areas of diversity within the sport. NASCAR and industry leaders will gather Thursday at the Daytona International Speedway to recognize those leading the efforts in shaping a multicultural sport with the 10th Annual NASCAR Diversity Awards.

