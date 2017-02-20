A study by the University of South Carolina found Darlington Raceway had an economic impact of nearly $53 million and created nearly 800 jobs Study: Darlington contributes almost $53 million to SC A study by the University of South Carolina found Darlington Raceway had an economic impact of nearly $53 million and created nearly 800 jobs Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m1Kebj DARLINGTON, S.C. - Darlington Raceway is contributing almost $53 million in economic impact to the state of South Carolina.

