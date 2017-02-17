Steven Soderbergh's Heist Movie 'Logan Lucky' to Be Released by Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street is partnering with Steven Soderbergh's Fingerprint Releasing to distribute his upcoming comedy Logan Lucky , starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as two brothers who attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race. The film, currently in postproduction is set to open wide Aug. 18. The cast also includes Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, and Daniel Craig along with Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, David Denman, Macon Blair, Jack Quaid and Brian Gleeson.
