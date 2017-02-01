Spencer Gallagher goes back to school...

Spencer Gallagher goes back to school in second stint as a NASCAR rookie

Read more: AutoWeek

Things had just started to click in 2016 for Spencer Gallagher in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series but none of that matters now that he's picked up his rookie stripe for the Xfinity Series this season. The 27-year-old enjoyed his best season as a professional racer last year with two poles and 111 laps led for his family-owned GMS Motorsports.

