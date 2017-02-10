Shell NASCAR Alliance Suffers Setback

19 hrs ago Read more: CSP

Shell has just seen part of a multi-million dollar major marketing campaign run out of gas. The company devoted a major portion of its advertising energy to promoting NASCAR race driver Kurt Busch, who was fired by the Penske Racing Team on December 5 after he was caught on camera making an obscene gesture.

