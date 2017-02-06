Sebring set to announce at Summit Racing Equipment Shakedown at the...

Lee Sebring was just seven years old when he was asked to announce an event for the Shelby Dodge Automobile Club, and after rattling off details and rousing fans, he was asked to do it again. Before long, he was announcing the junior-dragster and Street and Grudge Racing programs at Cecil County Dragway in Maryland, and as his popularity soared, he found himself announcing for Fun Ford Weekend, NSCA, NMCA, NMRA and Maryland International Raceway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.