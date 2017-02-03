Sam Bass And Chris Lafferty To Host Show On ESPN Radio
Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com build a better site in 2017! Chris Lafferty Productions is pleased to announce that motorsports artist Sam Bass and NASCAR driver Chris Lafferty have inked a deal with ESPN Radio to host a new racing-themed talk show, aptly named The Sam and Chris Show. The show will be prerecorded and will air each Saturday, beginning February 11 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN Charlotte 730 AM.
