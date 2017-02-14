Rubbish truck catches fire
Firefighters from Dunedin Central attended the blaze in the back of the Waste Management truck in Graham St about 10am. Station officer Simon Smith said the driver noticed smoke coming from the body of the truck and attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher before realising it was "a bit much'' and calling the Fire Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drivers walking the company line
|Mon
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|5
|Should I Drink My Beer or Throw it at Jimmie J...
|Mon
|RattleTheCage
|1
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|Nascar Design For Breast Cancer Awarness
|Feb 9
|nascar_ly
|2
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Feb 9
|nascar_ly
|4
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC