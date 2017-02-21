"Relevance" will determine look of ne...

"Relevance" will determine look of new Chevrolet entry in NASCAR

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

In January, General Motors confirmed it was ceasing production of its Chevrolet SS production car, which has been the model its entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series have used since 2013. Previous Chevy models used in the series have been the Monte Carlo and the Impala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i hate kyle busch fan club (Sep '08) 1 hr Kita1955 62
question about new format 14 hr JimInOhio 17
News Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very... 23 hr LinkPharter 4
News Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra... Sat MorePhart 2
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... Sat SaidPhart 26
Christmas wish List. (Dec '10) Thu Obama who 26
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Feb 22 CoolPhartcs 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,164,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC