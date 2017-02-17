Optimism in high gear at Daytona for NASCAR's top teams

Joey Logano performs a burnout in front of the grandstands after winning a NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Jimmie Johnson climbs out of his car after hitting the inside wall when he lost control of his car coming out of Turn 4 during a NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.