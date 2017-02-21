News The Latest: Forbes: Hendrick tops NASCAR in value at $35OM
Forbes estimated the top-10 teams in NASCAR are worth an average $137 million, which is down 7 percent from last year. The top-10 teams generated a total of $864 million in revenue and $50 million in profit last season.
