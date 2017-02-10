Newgarden puts Penske on top at 190mph

Josef Newgarden's Penske-Chevrolet topped the first three-hour session in IndyCar's open test at Phoenix International Raceway, and is so far the only driver to crack the 190mph barrier. Until the final 20 minutes, Sebastien Bourdais had led Ed Jones in an impressive Dale Coyne Racing-Honda 1-2 at 186mph, but a late surge on new tires from several drivers saw the DCR cars drop to eighth and ninth.

