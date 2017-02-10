Newgarden puts Penske on top at 190mph
Josef Newgarden's Penske-Chevrolet topped the first three-hour session in IndyCar's open test at Phoenix International Raceway, and is so far the only driver to crack the 190mph barrier. Until the final 20 minutes, Sebastien Bourdais had led Ed Jones in an impressive Dale Coyne Racing-Honda 1-2 at 186mph, but a late surge on new tires from several drivers saw the DCR cars drop to eighth and ninth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Brand New Phart
|2
|Nascar Design For Breast Cancer Awarness
|Feb 9
|nascar_ly
|2
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Feb 9
|nascar_ly
|4
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
|Drivers walking the company line
|Feb 9
|nascar_ly
|2
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Feb 8
|JoinsPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC