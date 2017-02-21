New NASCAR format eases some pressure...

New NASCAR format eases some pressure off Johnsona s drive for eight titles

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Jimmie Johnson, arguably the best stock car driver to come out of California, is on the threshold of history. He won his seventh NASCAR championship last season to put him in a tie with Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt for the most in series history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... 55 min CurrentPhartz 22
Christmas wish List. (Dec '10) 15 hr Obama who 26
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Wed CoolPhartcs 4
Fedup Wed MrTinkertrain24 4
question about new format Tue Bubba 16
Dover or London Feb 20 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... Feb 18 FairlyPhartss 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,146 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC