NBC Sports Revs Up for Daytona 500 with Season Debut of Nascar America, 2/13

With the 2017 Daytona 500 less than three weeks away, NBCSN will hit the ignition switch on the fourth season of its daily motorsports show, NASCAR America, on Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. ET. NASCAR AMERICA host Carolyn Manno , alongside NASCAR on NBC analyst and "Mayor" of NASCAR Jeff Burton , Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte , Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett , and auto racing icon Kyle Petty return to bring viewers all-encompassing coverage of the latest NASCAR news.

Chicago, IL

