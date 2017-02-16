Nature's Bakery won't let Stewart-Haas Racing 'bully us'
In this Aug. 18, 2015, file photo, Danica Patrick poses by her new race car during a news conference to announce a new sponsorship for her NASCAR auto racing team at Stewart-Haas Racing's headquarters in Kannapolis, N.C. One of Danica Patrick's sponsors has stepped up to fill a sudden funding void created when Stewart-Haas Racing sued her primary backer for $31 million in a breach of contract suit. Aspen Dental said Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, it will be the lead sponsor for Patrick and debut on her car in the Feb. 26 season-opening Daytona 500.
