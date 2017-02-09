NASCAR's 'one-win wonders' that need to win again in 2017
When Jamie McMurray got the chance of a lifetime to fill in for the sidelined Sterling Marlin in 2002, he made the most of his opportunity. In just his second career Cup start, McMurray won the fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Chip Ganassi Racing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nascar Design For Breast Cancer Awarness
|3 hr
|nascar_ly
|2
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|4 hr
|nascar_ly
|4
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|4 hr
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|4 hr
|TruePhartzx
|6
|Drivers walking the company line
|6 hr
|nascar_ly
|2
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Wed
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC