NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly promoted sponsor - Fri, 17 Feb 2017 PST

NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly promoted sponsor - Fri, 17 Feb 2017

Danica Patrick defended her support of former sponsor Nature's Bakery on Friday and insisted she never promoted any rival products as her racing team and the food company veer toward a court fight. Stewart-Haas Racing has filed a $31 million lawsuit against Nature's Bakery, saying the food company concocted false claims to dump the remaining two years on its deal to sponsor Patrick.

