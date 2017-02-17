NASCARa s new points system confuses ...

NASCARa s new points system confuses drivers, fans alike

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Drivers such as Prosper native Chris Buescher are having a hard time understanding the new points system for the NASCAR Cup Series. The new system is designed to help drivers such as Martin Truex Jr., who had four wins last season, make it deeper into the playoff rounds.

