NASCAR settles with fan injured in race at Daytona
Allen Davis was hit in the head by shrapnel from the wreck, fracturing his skull and injuring his brain. The crash during the DRIVE4COPD 300, an Xfinity series race before the Daytona 500, injured more than 30 people in the grandstands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|23 hr
|FavorPharterz
|7
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Phart Legally
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|Feb 4
|BoothPhartas
|4
|question about new format
|Feb 4
|MrTinkertrain24
|12
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|Drivers walking the company line
|Jan 31
|Cale 11
|1
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Jan 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC