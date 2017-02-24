NASCAR seeks boost to steep decline with strong Daytona 500
The good news for NASCAR is that all signs indicate Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a legitimate shot to win the Daytona 500. A victory for NASCAR's most popular driver, in his return to racing after a concussion sidelined him the second half of last season, would be a massive boost for the sagging series.
NASCAR Discussions
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|3 hr
|LinkPharter
|4
|Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra...
|6 hr
|MorePhart
|2
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|6 hr
|SaidPhart
|26
|Christmas wish List. (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Obama who
|26
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Feb 22
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|Fedup
|Feb 22
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|question about new format
|Feb 21
|Bubba
|16
