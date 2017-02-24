NASCAR seeks boost to steep decline w...

NASCAR seeks boost to steep decline with strong Daytona 500

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The good news for NASCAR is that all signs indicate Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a legitimate shot to win the Daytona 500. A victory for NASCAR's most popular driver, in his return to racing after a concussion sidelined him the second half of last season, would be a massive boost for the sagging series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very... 3 hr LinkPharter 4
News Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra... 6 hr MorePhart 2
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... 6 hr SaidPhart 26
Christmas wish List. (Dec '10) Thu Obama who 26
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Feb 22 CoolPhartcs 4
Fedup Feb 22 MrTinkertrain24 4
question about new format Feb 21 Bubba 16
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,012 • Total comments across all topics: 279,145,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC