NASCAR rule changes figure to affect race days at AMS
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series blows into Hampton this week, and several rule changes figure to affect driver strategy on the track. The new segment racing system will be a compelling development at AMS and it was on display last week at Daytona.
