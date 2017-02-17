NASCAR results at Daytona: Joey Logano wins Clash after last-lap wreck
Logano found himself in the right place at the right time to win the Advance Autoparts Clash at Daytona. With Denny Hamlin leading in the final lap, Brad Keselowski nudged him out of the lead, and they both wrecked.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|question about new format
|10 hr
|Bubba
|13
|Fedup
|13 hr
|Fedup
|1
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Sat
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|Dover or London
|Fri
|Dmscag
|1
|Odds to win the 2017 championship
|Feb 17
|Cale 11
|1
|Greg Biffle says Adios Muchachos
|Feb 17
|Cale 11
|1
|Drivers walking the company line
|Feb 13
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|5
