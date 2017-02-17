NASCAR results at Daytona: Joey Logan...

NASCAR results at Daytona: Joey Logano wins Clash after last-lap wreck

9 hrs ago

Logano found himself in the right place at the right time to win the Advance Autoparts Clash at Daytona. With Denny Hamlin leading in the final lap, Brad Keselowski nudged him out of the lead, and they both wrecked.

question about new format
Fedup
NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
Dover or London
Odds to win the 2017 championship
Greg Biffle says Adios Muchachos
Drivers walking the company line
