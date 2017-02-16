NASCAR releases stage lengths and oth...

NASCAR releases stage lengths and other race format details

7 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Races in the top three tours - Monster Energy Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series - will be broken into three segments: Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The first two segments each will feature 25 to 30 percent of the race's total distance to be determined before the event .

