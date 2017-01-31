NASCAR race driver Ron Bouchard inspires Westborough's children's author
The death of NASCAR driver Ron Bouchard in 2015 inspired Jim Desrosiers to write a children's book, "From Impossible." Desrosiers will be signing his book at the Westborough 300th Celebration Store, The 1717 Shoppe, on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 - 3 p.m. A portion of proceeds from the book sale will go to the 300th anniversary fundraising efforts, and to the RB Racing Charity, founded by Desrosiers.
