NASCAR: practice time reduced for efficiency's sake

According to a report from NBC Sports , NASCAR has confirmed that teams in the sanctioning body's three national series - Monster Energy Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck - will have their practice time reduced during some race weekends. Weekend schedules have been released for early-season races at Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Auto Club Speedway, and each of those weekend schedules reflect reductions in practice time, compared to the same race weekends a year ago.

