NASCAR mailbag - What does the future hold?

Did any part of Carl Edwards stepping away from full time racing have anything to do the with series being sponsored by Monster Energy? Isn't this same reason why Mars wasn't his sponsor at JGR? Because he would not use their products. Jim Utter: Monster Energy had nothing to do with Edwards' decision to step away from NASCAR - a position he reiterated this week at the Phoenix test, where he was helping rookie Daniel Suarez.

