NASCAR legend Mark Martin returns to racing for a July Late Model start
In fact, the newly enshrined Hall of Famer announced on Thursday his return to racing with a Super Late Model start in the IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway at James River in Nova Scotia, Canada, on July 15. The 58-year-old started his career in Late Model racing and is a four-time ASA national champion. Brad Keselowski previously competed at the Canadian short track and encouraged Martin to give it a shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nascar Design For Breast Cancer Awarness
|16 hr
|nascar_ly
|2
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|16 hr
|nascar_ly
|4
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|17 hr
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|17 hr
|TruePhartzx
|6
|Drivers walking the company line
|18 hr
|nascar_ly
|2
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|Wed
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Kane rape case takes weird turn (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Phart Legally
|11
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC