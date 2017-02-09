NASCAR legend Mark Martin returns to ...

NASCAR legend Mark Martin returns to racing for a July Late Model start

Read more: AutoWeek

In fact, the newly enshrined Hall of Famer announced on Thursday his return to racing with a Super Late Model start in the IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway at James River in Nova Scotia, Canada, on July 15. The 58-year-old started his career in Late Model racing and is a four-time ASA national champion. Brad Keselowski previously competed at the Canadian short track and encouraged Martin to give it a shot.

