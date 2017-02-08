NASCAR legend Mark Martin coming N.S. for IWK 250
NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin will bring his legendary racing skills to Nova Scotia this summer to race in the IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway in James River, it was announced Wednesday. The 58-year-old, who was inducted into the hall of fame last month in Charlotte, N.C., is looking forward to the event.
