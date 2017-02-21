NASCAR: Kyle Busch talks about the 20...

NASCAR: Kyle Busch talks about the 2017 season and Pocono Raceway

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE Kyle Busch talks to a crew member at Pocono Raceway during practice for the 2016 Pennsylvania 400 on July 29. Pocono Raceway recently announced a change to the schedule for its second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in July. Qualifying for the Pennsylvania 400 will be held on the same day as the race - July 30. The session will begin at 12:05 p.m. with the 160-lap race scheduled to get the green flag at 3 p.m. The weekend will begin Friday, July 28, with a Cup Series fanfest, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice and ARCA Series practice, qualifying and race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's wrong with NASCAR 2 hr Scooter 3
i hate kyle busch fan club (Sep '08) 8 hr Kita1955 62
question about new format 21 hr JimInOhio 17
News Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very... Sat LinkPharter 4
News Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra... Sat MorePhart 2
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... Sat SaidPhart 26
Christmas wish List. (Dec '10) Feb 23 Obama who 26
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,435 • Total comments across all topics: 279,171,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC