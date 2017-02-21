NASCAR: Kyle Busch talks about the 2017 season and Pocono Raceway
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE Kyle Busch talks to a crew member at Pocono Raceway during practice for the 2016 Pennsylvania 400 on July 29. Pocono Raceway recently announced a change to the schedule for its second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in July. Qualifying for the Pennsylvania 400 will be held on the same day as the race - July 30. The session will begin at 12:05 p.m. with the 160-lap race scheduled to get the green flag at 3 p.m. The weekend will begin Friday, July 28, with a Cup Series fanfest, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice and ARCA Series practice, qualifying and race.
