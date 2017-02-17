NASCAR driver Greg Biffle won't race full time this season
Biffle announced Friday via Twitter that he has accepted a recurring role as a guest analyst on Fox Sports' "NASCAR America" show. He says his debut is March 1. Biffle and Roush Fenway Racing parted ways at the end of 2016 after 19 seasons, the last 14 in the Cup series.
