NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team ...

NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues sponsor Nature's Bakery

There are 4 comments on the Salt Lake Tribune story from 15 hrs ago, titled NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues sponsor Nature's Bakery. In it, Salt Lake Tribune reports that:

Charlotte, N.C. a Stewart-Haas Racing filed a $31 million breach of contract lawsuit against Nature's Bakery on Friday, accusing the company of refusing to pay millions of dollars it owes the team to sponsor driver Danica Patrick this season. Nature's Bakery was scheduled to sponsor at least 20 races this NASCAR season, the second year of a three-year deal to be the primary sponsor for Patrick.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

MrTinkertrain24

Since: Jan 15

436

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
This could be a disaster for Stewart Haas racing,Clint Bowyer is having trouble getting his sponsership done as well,course he isn't much better than Danica when it comes to racing
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BakersPharts

Absecon, NJ

#2 6 hrs ago
Natures pharts

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WWE CRASHCAR 2017

Trumbull, CT

#3 2 hrs ago
If Tony Baloney would lose some weight he could get his azz back in the car.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rich K

North Royalton, OH

#4 1 hr ago
Nature's Bakery should sue Stewart Hass for failing to put a real driver in the car they sponsor.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas... 1 hr Rich K 1
question about new format 1 hr Rich K 11
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Thu WrongPhartzz 4
Drivers walking the company line Jan 31 Cale 11 1
daytona 500 - 1 month away! Jan 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 3
Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s greatest rival. (Oct '06) Jan 28 Paul 49
Carl Edwards to retire Jan 19 FYI 13
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,548,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC