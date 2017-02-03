NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues sponsor Nature's Bakery
Charlotte, N.C. a Stewart-Haas Racing filed a $31 million breach of contract lawsuit against Nature's Bakery on Friday, accusing the company of refusing to pay millions of dollars it owes the team to sponsor driver Danica Patrick this season. Nature's Bakery was scheduled to sponsor at least 20 races this NASCAR season, the second year of a three-year deal to be the primary sponsor for Patrick.
Since: Jan 15
436
Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
This could be a disaster for Stewart Haas racing,Clint Bowyer is having trouble getting his sponsership done as well,course he isn't much better than Danica when it comes to racing
#2 6 hrs ago
Natures pharts
#3 2 hrs ago
If Tony Baloney would lose some weight he could get his azz back in the car.
#4 1 hr ago
Nature's Bakery should sue Stewart Hass for failing to put a real driver in the car they sponsor.
