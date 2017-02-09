NASCAR Cup: stages set for Daytona International Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Pocono Rac...
Under the new format for races in all three of NASCAR's national series - Monster Energy Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck - race distances will be broken into stages. Stage lengths have been revealed for a handful of races.
