NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broadcast
There are 2 comments on the Auto Racing Daily story from 7 hrs ago, titled NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broadcast.
While Alex Bowman pilots the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Advance Auto Parts Clash exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18, the car's regular and returning driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., will be in the FOX Sports broadcast booth for the FOX Sports 1 coverage of the event, along with regular broadcasters Mike Joy, Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Gordon, a former HMS driver.
#1 2 hrs ago
My ears are bleeding already.
#2 2 hrs ago
Clash pharts
