NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broadcast

While Alex Bowman pilots the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Advance Auto Parts Clash exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18, the car's regular and returning driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., will be in the FOX Sports broadcast booth for the FOX Sports 1 coverage of the event, along with regular broadcasters Mike Joy, Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Gordon, a former HMS driver.

Hilton Head

Orange City, FL

#1 2 hrs ago
My ears are bleeding already.
JoinsPharts

Boardman, OR

#2 2 hrs ago
Clash pharts
Chicago, IL

