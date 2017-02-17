NASCAR at Daytona: Brad Keselowski on pole for The Clash
Brad Keselowski will start from the pole at the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona, the unofficial start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The 2017 NASCAR season kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday with the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona to get race fans hyped for the official start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: the Daytona 500.
