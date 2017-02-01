Nascar Announces 2017 Schedule For Na...

Nascar Announces 2017 Schedule For Nascar Peak Mexico Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. February 1, 2017 The return of the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series will take the green flag in March in Monterrey, and the 2017 champion will be crowned in November at Mexico City, as part of a 12-race calendar announced today.

