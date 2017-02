NASCAR adds traveling medical team for all Cup races Sport augmenting coverage with doctor, paramedic from American Medical Response. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kOnScp CONCORD, N.C. - Departing from a decades-long policy, NASCAR announced Wednesday that it will add a medical response team from an outside source to its safety systems this season.

