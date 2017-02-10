Nascar 1 hour ago 6:31 p.m.Kurt Busch wins crash-marred Daytona 500 with last-lap pass
The driver of the No. 41 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing got his first Daytona 500 win in 17 tries, weaving his way to the lead in a wild finish that saw pole-sitter Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson run out of gas.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air"
|3 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|Honest Question - Is today's format worse than ...
|3 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|question about new format
|3 hr
|Hilton Head
|21
|Daytona 500 questions (Nov '07)
|6 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|33
|Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed
|9 hr
|I know dats right
|1
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|10 hr
|flatt
|5
|i hate kyle busch fan club (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Kita1955
|62
