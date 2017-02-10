Nascar 1 hour ago 6:31 p.m.Kurt Busch...

Nascar 1 hour ago 6:31 p.m.Kurt Busch wins crash-marred Daytona 500 with last-lap pass

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KARE-TV Minneapolis

The driver of the No. 41 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing got his first Daytona 500 win in 17 tries, weaving his way to the lead in a wild finish that saw pole-sitter Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson run out of gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KARE-TV Minneapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air" 3 hr Cale 11 1
Honest Question - Is today's format worse than ... 3 hr Cale 11 1
question about new format 3 hr Hilton Head 21
Daytona 500 questions (Nov '07) 6 hr WWE CRASHCAR 2017 33
Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed 9 hr I know dats right 1
What's wrong with NASCAR 10 hr flatt 5
i hate kyle busch fan club (Sep '08) Sun Kita1955 62
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,189,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC