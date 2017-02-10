Montoya on Schumacher, Alonso and Vetteland weak Europeans
It's always interesting to hear drivers speak about their careers in F1 and what they thought about their time in the series as well as wha they think about the current crop of champions. Juan Pablo Montoya spoke about getting in the heads of other drivers, European drivers being weaker in the mind and who he feels are the top drivers on the grid today.
