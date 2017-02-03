Legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty...

Legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty will make appearance at Gray-Daniels Ford in Brandon

While NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and owner Richard Petty won't be celebrating his 80th birthday until July 2nd 2017, Gray-Daniels Ford is pleased to announce that Mr. Petty will be making an appearance at the dealership in Brandon, Mississippi on Tuesday, February 7th from 5pm-6:30pm Mr. Petty will be unveiling #7 of 43 80th Tribute Edition 2017 Ford Mustangs. Petty's Garage, headquartered in Level Cross, North Carolina, has partnered with Ford Motor Company in building these limited-edition Ford Mustangs.

