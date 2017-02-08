Lance Stroll is so much more than jus...

Lance Stroll is so much more than just another F1 pay driver

Canadian Lance Stroll turned 18 years old on Oct. 29. Five days later, he signed to race for Williams F1 in 2017. Stroll is the youngest FIA European Formula 3 champion, but word is that the Stroll family is paying Williams at least $25 million for the drive in 2017 -- in addition to around $15 million spent this year to fund a discreet eight-circuit testing program for Stroll, using an unliveried 2014 Williams-Mercedes, to make sure that he knows the cars and the circuits before he makes his F1 debut.

