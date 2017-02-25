Kyle Petty sings and swings with Salisbury Symphony
Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty made a musical pit stop in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon to perform with the Salisbury Symphony and the All-County Fifth Grade Chorus. Petty, the son of NASCAR King Richard Petty, and an eight-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, has long been a musician and have performed at various venues for many years.
