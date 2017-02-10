Kurt Busch thinks Charlotte road course would be "a tough sell"
Former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch says running one of Charlotte's two Monster Energy Cup races on its combined road course/oval would be a "tough sell" to fans. Busch is a big fan of NASCAR's two road course events at Watkins Glen and Sonoma - winning at the latter in 2011.
