Kurt Busch owes more than $1 million to sports agency, lawsuit claims

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court claims Kurt Busch owes more than $1 million to his former representatives. According to MLive.com , Sports Management Network alleges the veteran driver has yet to pay $930,450 dating back to March 2016 and owes an additional $540,000 that has not yet been invoiced for the 2018 race season.

