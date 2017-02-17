Kurt Busch owes more than $1 million to sports agency, lawsuit claims
A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court claims Kurt Busch owes more than $1 million to his former representatives. According to MLive.com , Sports Management Network alleges the veteran driver has yet to pay $930,450 dating back to March 2016 and owes an additional $540,000 that has not yet been invoiced for the 2018 race season.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Odds to win the 2017 championship
|5 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|Greg Biffle says Adios Muchachos
|5 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|Drivers walking the company line
|Feb 13
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|5
|Should I Drink My Beer or Throw it at Jimmie J...
|Feb 13
|RattleTheCage
|1
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|Nascar Design For Breast Cancer Awarness
|Feb 9
|nascar_ly
|2
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Feb 9
|nascar_ly
|4
