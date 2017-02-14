Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't like the word 'interim' attached to title fight
The back and forth was interesting and Nurmagomedov was honest enough to concede that, were he to eventually get a fight against McGregor, the UFC would stage it in NY or Las Vegas, and not Russian Federation. Talk of a possible fight with Mayweather, a five-weight world champion, took off late past year after the Irishman secured a boxing licence in California, enabling him to train and fight in the U.S. state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drivers walking the company line
|16 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|5
|Should I Drink My Beer or Throw it at Jimmie J...
|23 hr
|RattleTheCage
|1
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Brand New Phart
|2
|Nascar Design For Breast Cancer Awarness
|Feb 9
|nascar_ly
|2
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Feb 9
|nascar_ly
|4
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|Feb 9
|BakePhart
|9
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 9
|TruePhartzx
|6
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC